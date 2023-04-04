(Video) Darwin Nunez gave one young Liverpool fan a birthday gift to remember tonight

For many people who watched Liverpool’s drab goalless draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight, the game won’t live long in the memory.

However, Darwin Nunez helped to make it a night that one young Reds supporter will never forget after the final whistle.

As the Uruguayan striker approached the away fans shortly after the game concluded, he spotted the youngster in the crowd holding a sign which read: ‘Nunez, I love you more than my Dad. It’s my birthday. Can I have your shirt please’.

The 23-year-old duly obliged, handing it over to the boy’s father as the young Liverpool fan sobbed with glee and disbelief over the gesture.

It was a real touch of class from our number 27, and at least one of the travelling Kopites will head home with a memory to cherish from an otherwise tame encounter at Stamford Bridge.

You can see the clip of Nunez with the Reds supporter below, courtesy of @LFC on Twitter: