(Video) Nunez’s brilliant shirt gesture makes young fan’s day at Stamford Bridge

Darwin Nunez will know as much as any other Liverpool player and fan that the result and performance against Chelsea was far from perfect but he was still quick to show his thanks to the travelling Kop.

After the full-time whistle, our No.27 saw one young fan who was asking for his shirt and the Uruguayan was quick to ensure that his wish came true.

The 23-year-old will be hoping that he can continue to impress our supporters in the coming weeks and months, despite our main goals continuing to ebb away with each dropped point.

It’s easy to get wrapped up in results and forget that these men are heroes who can easily make the day of so many people, by taking such a short amount of time out of their day.

You can watch Nunez interacting with the Liverpool fans via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Darwin Nunez makes one little lad’s night by going across to the away end and giving him his shirt. #LFC pic.twitter.com/1XpMheuILq — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 4, 2023

