James Pearce now confirms game-changing FSG news; Liverpool to benefit in a big way

Reports that FSG will back Jurgen Klopp with ‘serious funds this summer’ have been confirmed by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

This comes courtesy of the journalist’s Twitter account ahead of the Reds’ upcoming visit to Stamford Bridge.

Whatever happens between now and the end of May, Jurgen Klopp’s position is safe. He retains the full support of the owners, who intend to back him with serious funds this summer.

Klopp knows there can be no repeat of this season’s tale of woe. #LFC https://t.co/K9auNDcCpq — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 4, 2023

It’s been a sharp decline that fans have had to witness following the nearly-history book campaign of 2021/22, in which the club came to within two games of securing a quadruple haul of silverware.

Gone are those days, of course – nothing epitomised Liverpool’s sobering reality more than a 4-1 demolition job at the hands of their closest rivals in recent years in Manchester City.

Even with the Sky Blues arguably not performing at optimum levels this term themselves, the gulf between the two sides was more than evident.

Jurgen Klopp will need serious backing this summer to turn the tide and inject fresh impetus in a midfield that has looked increasingly unrecognisable to those that have come before.

It’s now up to the German and his recruitment team to be absolutely ruthless in the market and with his current squad if we’re to have any hope of climbing back to the top of the mountain again in the near future.

