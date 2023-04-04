BBC pundit baffled by Liverpool not making ‘a serious bid’ for ‘incredible’ Brighton ace

Liverpool know they will need heavy investment in the summer to have any hope of restoring their Champions League status should, as is currently expected, they fall short of the top four spots this term.

The Merseysiders currently find themselves eight points short of fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand (a position shared by Manchester United who sit tied on points with Spurs).

One man the Reds could look to pursue this summer to help close the gap to their rivals is that of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister, whom Garth Crooks reckons should have already been the subject of a ‘serious bid’ from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“Quite why a club like Liverpool have not made a serious bid for Mac Allister when their midfield is so short on craft and energy is hard to fathom but you can bet your bottom dollar that one of the big clubs will come in for him before the start of next season,” the former Tottenham man wrote for BBC Sport.

The ‘incredible’ Argentine (as previously described by ex-boss Graham Potter to the BBC) has already enjoyed a phenomenal season for club and country, winning the World Cup in Doha whilst also helping guide the Seagulls to sixth in the Premier League table, seven points short of fourth with three games in hand.

READ MORE: Fabio Carvalho starts as Klopp rings in the changes v Chelsea: Predicted Liverpool team news

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will be blown away by groundbreaking news coming out of Anfield

Should the South Coast outfit manage what many would have reasonably assumed to be unlikely for a club of Brighton’s stature and secure Champions League football, the task of acquiring the 24-year-old will certainly be difficult, to say the least.

With a contract not set to expire until 2025 – and the option of a year’s extension – Roberto de Zerbi’s men certainly shouldn’t fear losing Mac Allister for a pittance.

Judging by their track record with sales for the likes of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, we’ll need a sizeable chunk of cash to prise their star midfielder away from the Amex Stadium.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!