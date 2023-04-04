(Video) ‘They’ll get’ – Reliable journalist claims Liverpool will land £80k-per-week PL star this summer

Liverpool fans are going to enjoy a long summer of transfer rumours as we continue to be linked with countless midfielders who could arrive at Anfield, with one journalist claiming that a reported target is Anfield bound.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jacque Talbot said: “Yeah, I think it will be Mason Mount who [Liverpool will] go for and that they’ll get as well…

“Chelsea are asking for £70m, but it’s so public that his wages are terrible and that he has a year left, so who do they think they are?”.

It’s certainly not the first time that Mason Mount has been linked with the Reds and he certainly would be an interesting addition but not at £70 million, a figure many are scoffing at.

With Chelsea needing to get players off the wage bill and likely to be bankrolling the appointment of yet another manager this summer, we should be able to complete a deal for a much more reasonable fee.

You can watch Talbot's comments on Mount via Jacque Talbot on YouTube:

