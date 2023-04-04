(Video) Saltor on his ‘admiration’ towards Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to lock horns at Stamford Bridge and Jurgen Klopp will face up against his eighth different head coach of the London club, since he took over with the Reds.

Speaking with the media, interim gaffer Bruno Saltor had plenty of praise for our German: “I have pure admiration towards Jurgen, I think I can’t say anything that everyone doesn’t already know.

“They’re going through a tough season as well but they’ve got top players, we’re expecting a really, really agressive game with high intensity”.

READ MORE: Six Chelsea players doubtful for new boss in Liverpool clash

It’s certainly huge praise from the former Brighton man and is quite a baptism of fire for his first game as the manager of a senior side in the Premier League, to come up against one of the greatest to have ever coached in the division.

It’s a game that both teams need to win and comes off the back of a poor run of performances in an underwhelming season, making for an intriguing battle.

You can watch Salter’s comments on Klopp (from 6:02) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!