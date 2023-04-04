‘Senior FSG figures’ have issued Klopp verdict amid unprecedented Liverpool slump – James Pearce

Jurgen Klopp is experiencing an unprecedented season at Liverpool where results have not matched the heights of seasons gone before, leading to some reports circling regarding his situation from inside the club.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: “Senior FSG figures remain fully behind Klopp. There’s sympathy in Boston for the problems he’s been wrestling with. From the mental and physical impact of last season’s 63-game marathon to the unprecedented run of injuries this term.

“They knew some kind of drop-off was inevitable as the team evolved and younger players were added to the mix. However, no one foresaw that standards would slump to this extent with the form of so many personnel nose-diving.”

It’s great to hear that it’s not only the supporters who are fully behind the German but clearly the owners too and when many are quick to criticise the role of the Americans in our football club, they have never shown any sign of wanting the 55-year-old to leave.

Whether our perceived transfer failings are down to the ownership or the manager, or a combination of the two, there’s clearly a high level of professional respect and neither want to abandon the years of success – with a knee jerk reaction.

Any talk of the former Borussia Dortmund man leaving Anfield is nothing but outside noise but questions will continue to be asked, until performances improve on the pitch.

We’re a long way off anyone asking for the gaffer to leave his role and long may that continue, starting with victories over some tough opponents in the coming days that would surely show the outside world that we still have the very best man for the job.

