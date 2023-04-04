(Video) Daniel Sturridge reacts to ‘bizarre’ news that came out before Liverpool v Chelsea

Daniel Sturridge was yet again a welcome sight for Liverpool fans ahead of the Reds’ impending clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as he helped present for Sky Sports’ punditry team.

The Englishman was asked for his thoughts on the ‘bizarre’ timing (in the eyes of co-commentator Karen Carney) of Graham Potter’s sacking, with the former Jurgen Klopp player admitting he’d expected the coach to have been given more time at the helm.

It’s a decision that left the German tactician as the ‘last man standing’, so he joked (in comments relayed by TalkSPORT) in the wake of exits from the ex-Brighton boss and Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, though we’ve no doubt FSG will be far less likely to hit the panic button when it comes to the 55-year-old’s future at Anfield.

We’ll be expecting big changes ahead of the next campaign, though our head coach has more than enough credit in the bank to call upon before serious questions need to be asked about his leadership.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: