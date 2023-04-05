(Video) Carragher says Liverpool’s top-four pursuit is over after a run of poor performances

Liverpool fans were on cloud nine when we put seven past Manchester United and looked poised to attack the second part of the season, in the hope of a top four finish but now Jamie Carragher has explained why these dreams are over.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 45-year-old said: “I just felt that Liverpool needed to win their last two games to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

“There’s no doubt that given Liverpool’s last seven or eight fixtures – or certainly the last five on paper – you felt that if Liverpool were anywhere near getting close, they should win those games [and qualify].

“I just think the other teams are playing too well. You can make a case about winning or losing games, it’s when you look at the performances”.

We’ve only got ourselves to blame as the platform was there for us to go and take the reins on this campaign and push ourselves into a successful end but a run of three losses and a draw in four games, is simply not good enough.

There’s 10 games left to restore pride and attempt to achieve the improbable but our performances and results certainly suggest that this is highly unlikely.

