Liverpool fans won’t believe who Chelsea are considering hiring as caretaker manager – report

After another poor performance on the pitch against Chelsea, resulting in yet another goalless draw with the Blues, Liverpool fans could be forgiven for wanting to put the Stamford Bridge-based outfit far out of mind.

However, rumours (as reported by TalkSPORT, via FootballJOE) emerging around the possibility of Frank Lampard returning to the English capital in a caretaker capacity, presumably until the end of the season, is sure to invite a few incredulous looks from across the league.

The former England international has been a free agent since being sacked by Everton back in January after less than a year at the club – two years after an identical set of circumstances saw the manager kicked out of his old club.

Having since moved on with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, it would seem a step back (even despite Lampard’s efforts in bringing talented youth stars into the first-team) to re-appoint the 44-year-old, even in a caretaker capacity.

Whilst managers are getting sacked left, right and centre, it goes to show that things could be even worse at Liverpool, and we’re ultimately fortunate to have a world-class manager on the books more than capable of digging us out of trouble provided he’s backed appropriately in the upcoming summer window.

