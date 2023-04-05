(Video) “There’s got to be” – Ex-Red demands summer clear out as ‘a lot of players’ need to leave Liverpool

Much has been made of the plans for Liverpool to have a busy summer and complete several signings at the end of this campaign but one former Red has pointed to the need for even more players to leave the club.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Phil Babb said: “Clearly, you have to get rid of a lot of players in the summer but who do you get in to start re-fitting the pieces of the jigsaw.

“It is tough for Jurgen… but these are very, very good players that aren’t performing week-in, week-out and there’s got to be a reason for that”.

Other than the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Bobby Firmino and possibly James Milner who all already seem destined for an Anfield exit, it will be interesting to see who else leaves the club.

Despite no names being mentioned here by the ex-defender, it will be certainly be exciting and intriguing to see how much change can or will be achieved in one potentially monumental window.

