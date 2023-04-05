(Video) Fofana blocks Liverpool’s biggest chance of the game as Fabinho comes painfully close

In a game of few real chances for Liverpool, it was Fabinho who was the unlikely man to be handed our biggest chance of the game against Chelsea but he was desperately unlucky to see his effort cannon wide.

Kostas Tsimikas fired a corner into the box and it soon found its way through to the Brazilian who stood beyond the back post and was completely unmarked.

The 29-year-old got hold of the bouncing ball well but it was only to find the head of Wesley Fofana, instead of the back of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s net.

It was very unfortunate for our No.3 and Jurgen Klopp’s side but when you consider the amount of chances the home team missed, we can’t really complain too much.

You can watch Fabinho’s chance via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

BIG BLOCK FROM FOFANA ⛔ pic.twitter.com/M4S9UwqCXz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2023

