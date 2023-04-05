(Video) Henderson on how Liverpool showed a reaction against Chelsea but lacked final third quality

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a draw that was far from a blockbuster affair for all those in attendance and watching at home but Jordan Henderson was impressed in the increased level of fight and reaction, when compared to our Manchester City performance.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the captain said: “Tough game. Both sides probably not on the highest level of confidence at the minute but we just wanted to come here and show a reaction to the last game, which I felt we did.

“I thought we made a fight of it, you could see the willingness to keep running, to keep working.

“[We] probably lacked a little bit of quality, to be honest, especially [in the] final third, I felt we got in some good positions [but the] last pass, last shot just wasn’t quite there tonight.

“But I think overall we gave it everything and we’ll have to take the point and move on”.

We’ve seen all season that we’re very far from returning to our former selves but small steps of clean sheets and draws, is certainly better than losing another game but it feels like it was more down to the London club’s poor finishing that this game ended level – rather than anything we did to stop them.

More fight than what we showed against Pep Guardiola’s side was probably near impossible not to show but there’s still a lot to be done if we want to get a result against table-topping Arsenal.

"We have to keep fighting!" 👊 Jordan Henderson says Liverpool "gave it everything" against Chelsea ⭕ pic.twitter.com/QoceV42PxT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2023

