(Video) Henderson lists three things Liverpool haven’t shown enough this season but struggles to explain why

Everyone attached to Liverpool will know that this season has fallen far below our expected standards but even Jordan Henderson is struggling to explain why this is happening, listing at least three things he thinks are to blame.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 32-year-old said: “There’s been flashes of brilliance in performances over the season but just not enough. Not enough consistency, the energy at times hasn’t looked quite there and there will be loads of different reasons for that.

“I don’t think there is just one reason that you can go, ‘Oh, that’s it or that’s it.’ There will be a lot of noise from the outside but what is important is that you stay together, you stay positive within the dressing room and you don’t let outside influences affect what we’re trying to do.

READ MORE: (Video) Hilarious moment Carragher calls out Sturridge’s fashion choices live on air

“You’ve got to keep fighting – yes, it hasn’t been brilliant this season but we’ve got to keep fighting right until the end and see where it takes us, and deal with it when that comes”.

When quality, consistency and energy are all lacking, and that’s from the mouth of our captain, then you’re destined to have a season where results are nowhere near what they should be.

With just 10 games remaining, we’re running out of time to solve our issues in this campaign but let’s hope they don’t become so deep rooted that they remain an issue next season too.

You can watch Henderson on Liverpool’s failings this season (from 2:32) via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"We have to keep fighting!" 👊 Jordan Henderson says Liverpool "gave it everything" against Chelsea ⭕ pic.twitter.com/QoceV42PxT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!