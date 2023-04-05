(Video) Hilarious moment Carragher calls out Sturridge’s fashion choices live on air

Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge were teammates during their time at Anfield but it’s fair to say that the pair probably don’t have too much in common when it comes to their fashion decisions.

Our former No.15 joined the Sky Sports panel for our game against Chelsea and came adorned in a full designer outfit, something which also held him back from trying to recreate his famous Stamford Bridge goal for the Reds earlier in the recording.

As the coverage began to wind down to a close, the Bootle-born pundit had one burning question: “But the thing that’s really excited me is, what’s in that glove there?”.

The man who was part of our 2019 Champions League success took the questioning well and was more than happy to unzip the pocket on his glove, to reveal nothing inside!

You can watch the interaction between Carragher and Sturridge via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

What's in the pocket @DanielSturridge? 👀@Carra23 asking all the important questions 🤣 pic.twitter.com/T2EUU4s1Rc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2023

