(Video) Klopp praises Curtis Jones despite losing ‘power’ during the match against Chelsea

Curtis Jones was handed just his second Premier League start of the season (third in all competitions) and so Jurgen Klopp was asked to share his thoughts on the performance of the Scouser.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Good. Absolutely good. Until he lost power a little bit, but that’s now completely normal.

“[The] midfield was OK, but… if you go back and look [at] all the chances Chelsea had [it] was after we lose the ball in the moment where we cannot lose the ball”.

It’s quite understandable that a player who has been handed such little game time in this campaign would be losing power as the minutes ticked by but the 22-year-old certainly showed fight and effort on the pitch.

Being a boyhood Red, it does feel that our No.17 appreciates his position in the side and is always ready to fight for his place when called upon – the type of player every squad needs.

