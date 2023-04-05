(Video) Klopp praises an ‘okay’ performance with a ‘small step’ in the right direction

It’s impossible to expect a side to come off a run of three losses and to have made six changes to the starting line-up but expect a totally different performance, something Jurgen Klopp was quick to highlight after the game.

The 55-year-old said: “For tonight, it’s okay” about the 0-0 draw with Chelsea and described the result as: “a little step in the right direction.”

Facing Arsenal at Anfield is going to be an opportunity for the players to show to the fans that they are fighting for the shirt and with our last appearance at the stadium resulting in a 7-0 victory over Manchester United, then we can only hope for more of the same.

We have been two very different teams at home and away this season but following the German rotating his squad at Stamford Bridge, let’s hope we can get a positive result back on Merseyside.

"For tonight, it is ok." 🤝 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's draw at Chelsea was a "small step" forward 🔺 pic.twitter.com/l31P74p41Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2023

