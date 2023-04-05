Liverpool tracking Bellingham alternative; could sign for €128m less than Dortmund ace – report

Liverpool look set to go full steam ahead for Jude Bellingham this summer, with Jurgen Klopp understood to consider the England international his absolute top target.

Priced at roughly €148m (£130m) this summer, however, the BVB man won’t come cheaply – understandably so following his exploits at the World Cup and with Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

With that in mind, the Reds could then turn to RB Salzburg’s Luka Sucic – available for around €20m (a whopping €128m less than his English counterpart) – whom they continue to retain an interest in, according to Salzburger Nachrichten (via Sport Witness).

GOAL (via TeamTalk) previously reported that the Croatian is viewed as a potential alternative to the former Birmingham City starlet, though one might reasonably argue that the acquisition of both options shouldn’t be considered impossible.

Ultimately, it should be clear to all by now that we need at least two new midfielders to walk in at the AXA training centre this summer to replenish a midfield department devoid of the dynamism that saw us capture a series of top silverware under Klopp.

Given that we’ve already got a pretty good relationship with the Red Bull group following transactions with Leipzig, it would make a certain amount of sense to lean on that further in the interests of bolstering the middle of the park.

If we can do so cheaply beyond the nine-figure addition of Bellingham, all the better.

