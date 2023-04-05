(Video) Pundit says Liverpool ‘forgot’ who key Chelsea man was after his brilliant Stamford Bridge performance

It was an evening when Liverpool needed to ensure that we provided enough fight and effort to show that we were still believing this season can have some sort of a happy ending but by seemingly forgetting the talents of one Chelsea man, we left ourselves rather vulnerable.

Speaking after the match Jamie Carragher said: “It’s almost as if some of the Liverpool players forgot who Kante was”.

N’Golo Kante returned to Stamford Bridge to make his first start for the London club since August and was very impressive in the middle of the pitch.

With Jurgen Klopp looking to bolster his midfield ranks in the summer, to be able to sign someone like the Frenchman would be a huge plus for the Reds next season.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Kante via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

🗣️ "It's almost as if some of the Liverpool players forgot who Kante was" Karen Carney and @Carra23 on N'Golo Kanté's return ✅ pic.twitter.com/qg0Rdk250O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2023

