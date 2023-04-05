(Video) Robertson on Liverpool showing a reaction against Chelsea and the lack of confidence in both teams

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge that all but summed up the failings of both clubs this season, with poor finishing from the home side and an all-round lacking show from both sides – something Andy Robertson was asked about after the match.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 29-year-old said: “We had to show a reaction and try and put Saturday (at Manchester City) to one side.

“We had to come here and be a lot more defensively secure and I think we did that by keeping a clean sheet and limiting their chances. It was a game with two teams lacking in confidence and I think you could see that. That’s why it probably finished 0-0.”

Whether everyone will agree with the captain of Scotland that we did show more fight against the Londoners than we did against Manchester City, it’s impossible to say that the result wasn’t better.

Keeping a clean sheet is always going to provide a big boost to confidence of the defence and now let’s hope we can build on this, against the league-leaders at Anfield on Sunday.

You can watch Robertson’s take on the Chelsea game via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "It's two teams that are struggling with confidence." Andy Robertson claimed that Chelsea vs Liverpool was two teams that were scared of losing pic.twitter.com/o8RPOgQ1wF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 5, 2023

