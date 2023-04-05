‘Let’s see’ – Romano continues Liverpool links with £80k-per-week star; new manager could change proceedings

Liverpool have been linked with a host of names since the start of the season but as we edge closer to the summer window, it feels like the list of potential targets is being narrowed down to a couple we can assume are of genuine interest to the Reds.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: ‘One of Liverpool’s main targets this summer will be Mason Mount for sure. Let’s see what happens with the future Chelsea coach, and if that could change the player’s situation… but Liverpool are following Mount’s situation and they appreciate him a lot’.

It’s no new story to hear that Mason Mount could be Anfield-bound this summer but the curve-ball of whomever Graham Potter’s replacement is perhaps making the 24-year-old a key part of their future plans – has not yet been considered.

The man on £80,000-per-week (via Capology) only has a year left on his current contract and with Todd Boehly seemingly ready to bankroll the next occupant of the managerial hot-seat, he will first need to make room in an already inflated squad.

The England international could see this summer as the perfect time to depart London and look for a challenge elsewhere and there may not be many better offers than being part of Jurgen Klopp’s new look midfield.

Time will tell if his future lies in a blue, red or different coloured shirt but with versatility, age, reputation and contract length on his side – the former Derby County loanee may have few better occasions in his career to try and find himself a new club.

This will all once again come down to how much money we are willing and able to spend, as well as how much his parent club want to sell him for but it’s certainly a name to keep an eye on.

