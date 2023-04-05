(Video) Sadio Mane issues four-word reply over Liverpool dilemma

Sadio Mane has found himself in the strange position of struggling for both minutes and goals in Bavaria since his return from injury.

The Senegalese international has only registered a single assist (coming in the 5-3 win over Augsburg) in seven appearances (albeit in only 209 minutes).

A question was put to the former Liverpool ace as to when Bayern Munich fans would be able to witness the world-class form he demonstrated on a regular basis at Anfield, with the 30-year-old responding: “Soon. I promise you.”

It’s a shame to see such questions being asked of a player who is without question one of the all-time greatest left-wingers seen on the international stage and we certainly hope to see him fulfill his promise in the near future.

