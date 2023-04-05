(Video) “They don’t look the same team” – Sturridge doesn’t recognise this Liverpool team when compared to ones before

Daniel Sturridge was a key part of the early years of Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield but now watching on from the sidelines as a pundit, the difference he can see in the current squad to the one that he played in – is stark.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 33-year-old said: “It doesn’t look to me, like a team that have been playing together for a long time… that’s the first time that I’ve watched them and thought: ‘They don’t look the same team'”.

It’s quite a scathing report from our former No.15, who did go on to say that he has the faith we can get back to our former selves but he will know better than anyone that the high standards still need to be met.

With 10 games to go in this campaign, we don’t have much time to turn things round but we’d all love to start seeing glimpses of the trophy-winning sides of the past few years and quickly.

🗣️ “They look today like they haven’t played with each other for a long time.”@DanielSturridge says Liverpool play like they’re a brand new team just put together. 💭 pic.twitter.com/4a90U93XCH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 4, 2023

