Alisson weighs in on his heated clash with Henderson as Liverpool’s ‘difficult’ campaign continues

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a lacklustre goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in a game which showed exactly why the two sides are currently occupying mid table spots in the Premier League.

It’s clear that Jurgen Klopp’s side are low on confidence at the moment and now is a time were we need to see the squad stick together and fight for as many points as possible with ten games remaining this season.

It was therefore somewhat of a surprise to see tempers flare between Reds captain Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the second half of our clash with manager-less Chelsea – an incident that our No. 1 has now decided to open up on.

“Me and Henderson, we are two people who fight, who give our lives for their team,” he told ESPN Brasil (as quoted by Liverpool Echo). “And on the field there is no way to ask ‘please’.

“So sometimes it seems that the mood is high, but it’s two people trying to fix it, do things in the best way for the team and try to help.”

Liverpool are already out of all three cup competitions and also find themselves 10 points adrift of fourth placed Manchester United in a campaign that the Brazil international has described as a ‘difficult’ one.

With 30 points still up for grabs, though, the 30-year-old is eager for he and his teammates to show their ‘real quality’.

He said: “Of course it’s been difficult, it’s been a great challenge. We are human beings and we feel as much as anyone else. We get frustrated when something negative happens.

“We rejoice when we are well. But football, the difference is that we can’t spend a long time lamenting because that’s the good side of football.

“When things are going badly, two, three days after a match that the team doesn’t play well, there’s already an opportunity that can show again. So that’s our challenge this season. Each game will show our real quality and play together as a team.”

Klopp’s side welcome league leaders Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday in what is a huge game for both teams for very different reasons.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear of Manchester City in second and are therefore desperate to pick up another huge three points while the Merseysiders are without a win in their last four games and have scored just once during that time.

Let’s hope for a much improved performance as we look to finish the campaign strongly.

