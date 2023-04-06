‘Amazing player and person’ – Cody Gakpo gushes over what Liverpool teammate has done for him

Cody Gakpo has praised one of his Liverpool teammates for helping him to settle into life at Anfield.

The Netherlands international arrived at the club in January following his mid-season move from PSV Eindhoven and, despite making his name as a left winger, he’s operated mostly as a centre-forward under Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old has said that he’s been given helpful advice from Bobby Firmino – the Reds’ literal number nine – when it comes to his adaptation to a central role.

As per Liverpool Echo, Gakpo said: “I have played almost every game in that central position and for me it is just about getting used to that position. I don’t know the long-term plan, you will have to ask the manager.

“For sure [Firmino has helped], Bobby is an amazing player and person. He tries to help me where I can and I really appreciate that.”

The Dutchman isn’t completely new to a centre-forward role, having occasionally lined up in that position for PSV, but this is the first time he’s played there consistently.

Of his 30 appearances as a number nine in his career, 12 have come since he joined Liverpool (Transfermarkt), lining out on the left flank just twice during his time with the Reds.

All four of his goals for the club so far have unsurprisingly come when playing centrally (Transfermarkt), and there’s perhaps nobody better at Anfield to give him pointers than Firmino.

The Brazilian has featured as a centre-forward 255 times on Merseyside, scoring 89 goals from that position during his eight years with us (Transfermarkt).

Unfortunately, Gakpo won’t be able to enjoy his elder teammate’s advice for much longer, with the 31-year-old departing Liverpool at the end of this season.

The Dutchman’s comments highlight what Firmino has been like off the pitch, proving invaluable in helping newcomers to settle in at the club, and illustrate another reason why Bobby will be missed once he leaves in the summer.

