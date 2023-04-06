‘We turn up in big games’ – Curtis Jones fires Arsenal warning ahead of Liverpool clash

Curtis Jones has warned Arsenal about Liverpool’s tendency to ‘turn up in big games’ ahead of the teams’ showdown at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table, 10 points off the top four with just 10 more matches left to play. By contrast, the Gunners sit top of the pile with an eight-point lead over closest challengers Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side won the reverse fixture 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium six months ago, and the form book certainly points in their favour, but the Reds midfielder isn’t giving up on getting a positive result at the weekend to kickstart a potential charge back into the Champions League places.

When asked by Liverpool Echo if he felt he and his teammates could still qualify for Europe’s premier club competition for next season, Jones replied: “Of course it is possible. We’ve seen we’re a team who have done it all in the past and we can do it again.

“The lads, like I said there, I just think it is a small blip and we turn up in big games. We turn up in big games and it’s Arsenal next, so we’ll see.”

While to some, those words might sound like bravado from a player whose team have struggled all season, the 22-year-old is sending out the right message from the Liverpool camp ahead of Sunday.

The Reds will no doubt show plenty of respect for Arsenal, given their convincing table-topping status, but there’s no reason for Jones and co to fear the Gunners. Indeed, as the midfielder referenced, some of the Reds’ standout results this term have come against teams riding high in the Premier League.

They defeated Manchester City at Anfield and scored away wins over Newcastle and Tottenham, and who’ll ever forget the 7-0 evisceration of Manchester United a month ago?

If Liverpool had been more consistent against relegation-threatened opposition, they’d be well in contention for a top-four finish.

As it is, the Arsenal game isn’t entirely a free swing given the Reds’ need for points to boost their hopes of a European placing of any kind.

However, it’s their title-chasing opponents who may be under greater psychological pressure, and that could be something for Klopp’s team to capitalise upon at Anfield, where the Gunners haven’t won a Premier League game in more than 10 years.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!