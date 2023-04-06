(Video) Eagle-eyed fan spots Mo Salah limping after Chelsea clash; now there’s a worrying development

Liverpool welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp will need his players at their absolute best if we’re to pick up our first win since the 7-0 defeat of Manchester United over a month ago.

It’s therefore a huge concern that one eagle-eyed supporter on Twitter has spotted from Liverpool’s official ‘Inside Stamford Bridge’ video on YouTube that the Egyptian King appeared to be limping as he exited Stamford Bridge following our goalless draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

He was also not spotted in any of the club’s official training photos today as Klopp’s men undertook a session out on the grass at the AXA Training Centre.

READ MORE: Pundit warns Jurgen Klopp to not make ‘silly decision’ against Arsenal

Despite the Reds’ struggle for consistency this term, our No. 11 has still registered 23 goals and 11 assists (across all competitions) and he would therefore be a huge miss agains the Gunners.

Let’s hope his absence from training is purely a precaution and we see him involved this weekend!

Check the video of Salah appearing to limp below via @joysolox on Twitter: