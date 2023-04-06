‘No, no, no’ – Harvey Elliott shares what Mo Salah told him during Austria intervention

It’s not been the ideal season for young Liverpool starlets like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho to get key developmental time in the first-XI, though that hasn’t stopped the former from soaking up every bit of advice and experience he can get off the pitch.

Speaking on the We Are Liverpool podcast, the former recalled one moment Mo Salah intervened to ensure his young teammate was getting in the proper nutrition: “In Austria, it was breakfast and I had two bread rolls, because I normally do so with every breakfast or meal, just because it’s one of my favourites.

“And he came over to me and was like ‘no, no, no, put them back. Here, have the brown ones’.

“I was like, ‘wow’. He’s kind of scanning or seeing visually what I’m trying to eat and helping me out.

“That’s just one of about a thousand stories where he’s been with me and shared.”

The 20-year-old has already more than tripled his minutes from the prior campaign (owing in no small part to his significant injury sustained in 2021/22), amassing seven goal contributions from 41 appearances (across all competitions).

The attacking midfielder has benefitted in part from the lack of viable options in the middle of the park, with Jurgen Klopp handing the youngster plenty of opportunities to showcase his skillset in midfield.

Whether a midfield role remains a suitable option for Elliott in the long-run remains to be seen, of course, in light of his natural suitability for the right-wing position.

In that regard, the former Fulham Academy graduate couldn’t be better placed to continue his development under the close supervision of his legendary teammate Salah.

