Ex-PL boss can’t believe how much Liverpool star has improved; claims he was ‘absolutely rubbish’

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Mo Salah was ‘absolutely rubbish’ during his time at Chelsea but he’s returned to the Premier League ‘with a vengeance’.

The Egyptian King’s first spell in the Premier League was one to forget as he struggled to get going at Stamford Bridge but since signing for Liverpool from Roma in 2017, the 30-year-old has become recognised as one of the world’s best players and recently surpassed Robbie Fowler and became the Reds’ all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League era.

Former PL boss Allardyce has been speaking about the winger and the levels he’s reached since his arrival on Merseyside.

“Forwards who come to the Premier League, in that first year they find it the hardest to be successful,” Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room). “We talk about Mo Salah and what a player he is. He was absolutely rubbish at Chelsea, and they got rid of him because he couldn’t score a goal. You look at him then and you go ‘no’, but he’s come back with a vengeance.”

Salah has helped the club pick up every major trophy possible in recent years and despite the club struggling for form this season, the Egypt international still has 23 goals and 11 assists (across all competitions).

Our No. 11 didn’t look ready for the English top-flight when he moved to Chelsea eight years ago but following stints with Fiorentina and then Roma, he’s took his game to the next level since his move to Anfield.

His pace, power and strength is something that defenders simply can’t cope with and we’re hoping he’s at his best on Sunday when we welcome league leaders Arsenal to L4.

