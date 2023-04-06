‘I don’t care’ – ‘Exceptional’ Liverpool star not worried about his Anfield future despite calls for midfield rebuild

Curtis Jones is confident that he still has a future at Liverpool despite calls for Jurgen Klopp to overhaul his midfield in the summer.

The Scouser, whose start against Chelsea on Tuesday was his first since November, has featured just 14 times for his boyhood club this term (across all competitions).

A lot has been made of Klopp’s midfield this season with the Merseysiders struggling for consistency and it’s expected that the German will focus on strengthening that area of the pitch ahead of next season.

“It doesn’t faze me, I don’t care (who we sign),” Jones told The Athletic (via Rousing The Kop). “I am a confident lad and I know that I have the backing of the staff here.

Although you’d expect for the club to be looking to sign two or three new midfielders, Jones could actually see his game time increase next term with many of our current options in the middle of the park such as James Miller, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract this summer.

A temporary move away from L4 could be on the cards for the Toxteth-born talent, a player that our German tactician has previously labelled as ‘exceptional’ (in comments relayed by Daily Mail), and that’s something he wouldn’t necessarily be against.

“If they turn around and say they think I need to leave or go out on loan then there are options there that I already know of anyway,” the England U21 international added. “Then I can show I am good enough to come back. But we’ll see. I am not worried about that.

“It’s not something that we have spoken about at all. It’s not like they have said, ‘Look, we’re going to buy him, you might have to leave, you might have to do this or do that’. I am here to play. I still back myself to succeed here. Of course I do.”

Our No. 17 is a talented player but he’s failed to really push on after scoring that famous FA Cup winner against Everton back in 2020.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens to Jones at the end of the season – he only signed a new long-term deal in November but he’s hardly kicked a ball this term.

It’s always nice to see a local lad do well in a red shirt and let’s hope next season he can make his mark.

