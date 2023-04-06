‘After everything he has done’: FSG sent blunt Jurgen Klopp message they can’t ignore

Alan Hutton has urged FSG to back Jurgen Klopp sufficiently in the market this summer ‘after everything he has done for the club’.

Liverpool find themselves far off the top four spots as things stand and face an uphill battle to retain Champions League football for another campaign.

“He will know that, everybody will know that they need investment within the playing squad,” the former Aston Villa man told Football Insider.

“It has not been the best season for them, it has been very up and down but I think when you have periods like this, it takes time. You have off-seasons.

“Of course they will stick with him. He is a great manager, he gets the best out of every single player, it has just not quite worked this year.

“It is a big summer for them coming up, I think they will have to heavily re-invest and I think they will. They will support the manager after everything he has done for the club.“

The likelihood is, unless the Reds can manage to go on the kind of groundbreaking run that saw them finish third in 2020/21, that such an outcome will be unachievable whilst Newcastle are in such a strong vein of form.

There’s the reality of competition to consider from Roberto de Zerbi’s dark horses in Brighton and Hove Albion plus Manchester United who have built up a 10-point gap.

Whilst it’s entirely possible that we could get our act together late in the season, it’s clear to all who have shared their two cents on Liverpool that some serious investment is an absolute must this summer.

The midfield department alone simply can’t go without an overhaul in light of the numbers departing and the drop-off from Jordan Henderson and Fabinho (not to mention Thiago Alcantara’s ongoing injury concerns).

Whether we get such backing from Fenway remains to be seen, though the Americans will find it hard to push the line of sustainability this summer whilst we continue to crumble before their very eyes.

