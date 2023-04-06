Cody Gakpo makes Liverpool top four admission ahead of Arsenal clash

Cody Gakpo has refused to rule Liverpool out of a top four finish and is confident that he and his teammates have the quality to work their way back up the Premier League table.

The Dutchman has netted four goals in 11 league appearances for the Reds since his January move from PSV and will be wanting to return to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI against Arsenal on Sunday after being a late substitute against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Merseysiders currently find themselves 10 points adrift of fourth placed Manchester United but three points against Mikel Arteta’s side this weekend could finally kickstart their campaign with 30 points still up for grabs this term.

“We need to show on Sunday that the gap isn’t as big as the table suggests,” Gakpo told The Athletic.

“We’ve shown it in some games. Unfortunately, we didn’t show it in other games, but we need to show it again. We know what we’re capable of. It’s down to us.

“I believe we’ve got a great squad with a lot of quality. We have to be better away, but of course things are slightly different when you have the support of your home fans.

“We have to believe that the top four is still possible. The spirit is there. We have to give it our best try. It’s down to us as players to get the momentum going again.”

Klopp’s side picked up both domestic cups last season and were only denied a glorious quadruple after being pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City by a single point and then losing to Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League final a week later.

This campaign is extremely different, however.

Supporters are therefore calling for FSG to back our German tactician in the summer transfer market to ensure we’re back competing on all four fronts next term.

Our No. 18 is aware that the current campaign hasn’t been acceptable for Liverpool but he insists that he’s ‘beginning to settle’ and that he’s looking forward to see what the future holds.

“The results haven’t been as good as we all hoped since I’ve been here but all the rest, I feel good,” Gakpo added.

“Everyone knows this is a big club. You have to play for prizes. That’s the mentality we have. This season hasn’t been the best season for the club, everyone can see that, but the mentality didn’t change. We just have to keep fighting and bring the season to a good end.

“Everyone helped me in the beginning to settle. I’m looking forward to working hard with the team, improving and winning games again.”

