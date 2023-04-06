‘Big concerns’ – Hamann explains why Liverpool ‘won’t be better next year’; tips important figure to leave this summer

As a former Liverpool player and a compatriot of Jurgen Klopp, you’d perhaps expect Didi Hamann to show his support for our German tactician despite our struggle for consistency this term.

The 49-year-old, however, has suggested that the former Borussia Dortmund boss may call it a day at Anfield next season due to the fact that he doesn’t receive the financial backing on Merseyside that he would at most other big clubs.

Already out of all three cup competitions and struggling to achieve a top four finish, the Reds are experiencing a dismal campaign so far and Hamann cannot see things improving next season.

“I’m afraid that if Klopp decides to continue, it won’t be better next year because the owners in Liverpool never spend the money like other clubs,” our former No. 16 told Sky90 (via Rousing The Kop).

“He didn’t deserve that and this wonderful marriage between Liverpool and Klopp didn’t deserve that. That’s why the best thing for both sides would be to make a cut in the summer.

“If you listen to Klopp like this: He wants to do it [carry on], he thinks he can do it – but I have big concerns.”

Liverpool are expected to spend big this summer with Klopp’s side in urgent need of a overhaul – especially in midfield.

‘Priority’ transfer target Jude Bellingham, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City, is expected to cost more than £100m while other positions also need reinforcements adding ahead of next season.

Reliable journalist Christian Falk claimed at the beginning of the year that FSG are willing to spend between £200-250m this summer on strengthening the squad but if we do fail to achieve a top four finish it’ll be interesting to see if they’re still willing to splash the cash.

The American owners have adopted a somewhat ‘sell before we buy’ strategy since taking charge of the L4 outfit in 2010 and so far our German tactician has managed to work wonders on a smaller budget compared to other Premier League outfits such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete in the coming months but we certainly remain confident that Klopp is the right main to get us back to our best.

