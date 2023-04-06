‘The contact I spoke to…’ – James Pearce shares update on potential investment at Liverpool

Reliable journalist James Pearce has shared an update on the possibility of investment at Liverpool FC.

Since November, the club’s current owners have been open to new investors coming in at Anfield, although John Henry has ruled out the prospect of a full sale from FSG.

While no major breakthrough has emerged as of yet in this regard, Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has admitted potential interest in investing in the Reds if his Manchester United takeover bid is unsuccessful (via Liverpool Echo).

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Pearce was asked about the ongoing investment situation at Liverpool and whether there may be significant ground broken soon.

The journalist replied: “The contact I spoke to recently suggested things were relatively well advanced and that it was possible something would be agreed before the end of the season. I’ll keep checking!”

With almost five months having now elapsed since FSG announced their openness to fresh outside investment in Liverpool, it’s understandable if some of the club’s supporters are yearning to know how the matter is progressing.

The prospect of a takeover at Manchester United could also leave Reds fans eager to see new investors coming in at Anfield, so as not to get left behind by an influx of massive wealth at Old Trafford.

However, the importance of Henry and co sanctioning the right source of investment to come in on Merseyside can’t be understated, particularly when we’ve been burned before by nefarious owners.

The reign of FSG’s predecessors Tom Hicks and George Gillett was catastrophic, with Liverpool being saddled with debts, the American duo making rash promises which went unfulfilled, and the pair ultimately falling out as divided factions emerged at Anfield (Liverpool Echo).

Even if it takes some time, the Reds must be extremely careful about any potential investors who come on board, although Pearce’s update offers optimism that there could be white smoke in that regard in the foreseeable future.

