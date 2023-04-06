Reliable journo claims Liverpool will be ‘at the front of the queue’ for 24 y/o PL star who would ‘walk into’ Klopp’s midfield

Neil Jones has claimed that Liverpool will be ‘at the front of the queue’ for Mason Mount’s signature if the 24-year-old leaves Chelsea this summer.

The dynamic midfielder is set to enter the final 12 months of his Stamford Bridge deal at the end of the season and the Anfield outfit are believed to be ‘confident’ that they can secure the England international’s services.

Although Frank Lampard, the man who gave the Englishman his Blues debut back in 2019, has recently returned to the capital to take charge of Chelsea until the end of the season, the fact he recently changed his agent may mean that something significant is about to happen according to the GOAL journalist.

“He’s appointed a new agent, which is usually a precursor to he wants the agent to do something, i.e. a new contract or a transfer,” Jones told Redmen TV. “He’s about to enter the final year of his contract at Chelsea – there’s no real progress been made on an extension, so he’s given thought to his next move.

“They’re not going to be playing in the Champions League, so they are going to be in a position where they are going to have to do some book-balancing. They’ll be looking to offload, which means there’s a strong possibility that Mount will leave the club in the summer.

“I think Premier League clubs are getting their head around the fact that the way the financial world is in football, we will have to start dealing with our rival clubs. If you want to get rid of a player, the chances are you’re going to have to sell him to a Premier League club or a select few European clubs.

“If there’s an opportunity to sign him, I think Liverpool will be pretty much at the front of the queue, or close to it.

“He walks into Liverpool’s midfield – hopefully he runs into Liverpool’s midfield! The last thing we need is someone walking into that midfield!”

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has already spent £600m this season on attempting to strengthen the squad which means the No. 19 has seen his game time limited.

It also means that the London club will need to offload some players in the summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Lampard and co will not be willing to sell the Academy graduate, especially not to a rival like us, but they may have no other option if we’re willing to pay the money and the player himself is keen on a move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to rebuild his midfield ahead of next season and our German tactician could be the man to help the versatile midfielder back to his best.

