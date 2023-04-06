Klopp now European giants’ No.1 option to replace their manager this summer – 10sport

Jurgen Klopp has allegedly been earmarked as Real Madrid’s No.1 option to potentially replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

This comes courtesy of French outlet 10sport, with it understood that the Italian has attracted the wrong kind of attention from decision-makers at the Bernabeu in light of the club’s poor league form.

That having been said, a four-goal demolishing of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey to ensure passage through to the final coupled with their ongoing involvement in the Champions League could quickly change

Whilst we could more than understand interest in our German tactician this summer should Ancelotti be forced out of the Spanish capital (results depending), Klopp has already been clear about his intention to act out the remaining length of his terms at Anfield.

With a rebuild clearly needed, it doesn’t bear thinking about the kind of damage the 55-year-old’s potential departure would inflict at a time when we desperately need one of the top two coaches in world football to guide us into a new era.

It’s entirely plausible that Real Madrid will have the former Borussia Dortmund boss on their shortlist ahead of the summer, but we can’t see him cutting his time short in Merseyside if they come calling.

