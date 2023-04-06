‘Here or elsewhere’ – Lampard quizzed about Liverpool-linked star during Chelsea press conference

Following the sacking of Graham Potter recently, Frank Lampard has been appointed as Chelsea caretaker manager until the end of the season and it didn’t take long for the 44-year-old to be asked about the future of one Liverpool-linked player.

Mason Mount, a player that was handed his Blues debut under Lampard back in 2019, is believed to be a target for Jurgen Klopp this summer as the England international nears the final 12 months of his current Stamford Bridge deal.

Reports claim that the Merseysiders ‘lead the list’ for the 24-year-old’s signature at the moment and are ‘confident’ of luring him away from the capital at the end of the season.

“Mason has always been a fantastic player for me,” Lampard told reporters (as quoted by Caught Offside). “It’s an absolute pleasure to watch him, and other players like Reece James, Tammy Abraham and [Fikayo] Tomori to go on and be huge players here or elsewhere.

“I know what I get from Mason. I just want to see him perform on the pitch. We have a good relationship, I look forward to speaking to him more.”

With new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly spending £600m on strengthening the squad this season, the No. 19 has seen his game time limited with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix often preferred ahead of him.

Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge will therefore be a huge boost to the Portsmouth-born talent and his hopes of having a strong end to the campaign.

You’d suspect that the former Everton boss will do what he can to help ensure Mount is a Chelsea player next season but that is a decision that only the player himself can make.

He may be excited by the opportunity to work under our German tactician and could view Anfield as the ideal location for him to reach his promising potential – we’ll just have to wait and see.

