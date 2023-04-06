James Pearce: Pep Lijnders breaks silence on baffling Liverpool decision

Pep Lijnders has now explained the rationale behind Darwin Nunez’s early sub against Chelsea that left two Liverpool journalists scratching their heads.

The Uruguayan international was said to be ‘running on empty’ as the Merseysiders went on to record yet another goalless draw against Bruno Saltor’s men.

“Nunez, who had two of Liverpool’s four attempts on target, at least carried a threat with his pace and power,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic. “It seemed strange that Nunez rather than Jota was taken off but Pep Lijnders explained that they felt the Uruguayan was running on empty.”

The results leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with 10 games remaining in the Premier League schedule to turn things around.

To say that it’s now unlikely we’ll secure Champions League football for a seventh successive season is perhaps still generous whilst Newcastle United looks to have secured good form on the home stretch and the Red Devils have built up such a notable gap.

If we are to have any say in how the race ends, however, we’ll need to build on our latest stalemate, and quickly, and rediscover our scoring boots with the help of our potentially record-breaking summer signing.

Perhaps switching Nunez to a more central position would help aid that process ahead of Luis Diaz’s likely return against Leeds on April 17.

Regardless, we have to start winning games – potentially all that remain to have any hope in the matter.

