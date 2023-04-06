Liverpool make contact over £50m target who Souness adores; club could be open to selling – report

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the representatives of James Maddison to register their interest in the Leicester City midfielder.

According to 90min, the Reds and Tottenham have reached out to the 26-year-old’s camp as a signal of their intent in trying to sign him this summer, while Newcastle are also keen on him.

The report states that the Foxes would be open to selling him for £50m or more once the season ends, having conceded that they’ll need to part with him after he rejected several new contract offers, with his current deal expiring in 2024 (Transfermarkt).

Despite Leicester’s struggles to avoid relegation, Maddison has continued to star at the King Power Stadium, with nine goals and six assists in 21 Premier League games so far this term (Transfermarkt).

He’s well accustomed to life in the English top flight, having played 154 times in the division and registered 73 goal contributions in that time (Transfermarkt).

Earlier this year, former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness sang the 26-year-old’s praises on Sky Sports, saying (via Daily Mail): “I think he’s destined for the biggest stage. I think it’s going to be hard for Leicester to hold onto him. The hardest thing to get in midfield is what he possesses in abundance.

“He’s got a cute pass, he takes the ball in tight areas, he can slip people in and he’s got an eye for a goal.”

Whether the Reds would be willing to pay £50m+ for Maddison is another matter and could be dependent on their transfer budget from the outcome of their long-standing pursuit of the £130m-valued Jude Bellingham, with the likes of Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister also being targeted.

If the funds are there to sign the Leicester dynamo, though, it’s definitely a move that Liverpool should consider.

Experienced in the Premier League, proven capable of contributing plenty of goals and assists from midfield, and at a prime age, he seems exactly the kind of player Jurgen Klopp and FSG should be trying to bring to Anfield in the summer.

