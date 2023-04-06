(Video) Liverpool could have lost ‘incredible’ player Klopp adores to Real Madrid in 2019

Harvey Elliott admitted he was ‘close’ to joining Real Madrid before his eventual switch to Liverpool but just hearing of the Reds’ interest in him ensured his arrival at L4 in 2019.

Some credit has to go to the player’s family, all of whom are die-hard Reds fans, for helping bring about such an outcome.

Though minutes have been somewhat irregular in recent weeks amid the club’s struggles on the pitch, we couldn’t be more excited to witness what the future holds for one of the game’s brightest stars and hope he can indeed fulfil his ‘incredible talent’ as Klopp put it last year (via liverpoolfc.com).

To beat out interest from Los Blancos too makes the reality that much sweeter.

