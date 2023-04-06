(Photos) Liverpool training photos reveal timely double injury boost ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool look set to head into their meeting with Arsenal with a couple of important faces in line to return to the matchday squad.

Virgil van Dijk should be a shoo-in following his recovery from illness, whilst Luis Diaz could also be considered a late contender.

However, it’s the sight of Thiago Alcantara in team training that will have put a smile on the faces of many a Reds fan ahead of the tie with the league leaders – one they now cannot afford to lose in order to keep sight of top four football.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @LFC and @TheAnfieldTalk: