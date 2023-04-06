Journo: Liverpool possibly already negotiating with ‘incredible’ World Cup star as father watches on

Alexis Mac Allister’s father is reportedly in England ‘monitoring’ talks between two clubs – unknown from a trio of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal – and the Argentine World Cup winner.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from TYCSports reporter Cesar Luis Merlo online, with Liverpool understood to hold some interest in the midfielder.

🚨Manchester United, Liverpool y Arsenal tienen interés concreto en fichar a Alexis Mac Allister en el próximo mercado de pases. Dos de esos clubes ya están negociando por el futbolista del Brighton.

*️⃣Su padre y agente se encuentra en Inglaterra monitoreando la situación. pic.twitter.com/WQ3Ykmy5G7 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) April 5, 2023

Indeed, the fact that the player’s father was invited to attend the Reds’ 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter would certainly illustrate that first point.

READ MORE: Liverpool tracking Bellingham alternative; could sign for €128m less than Dortmund ace – report

READ MORE: Ex-Klopp favourite admits Liverpool boss might have tapped him up in 2017

The 24-year-old, lauded for his ‘incredible’ performances at the World Cup by ex-Red Adam Lallana for The Times (via The Boot Room), has enjoyed a phenomenal season of football for club and country.

It’s telling of the balance Brighton and Hove Albion have struck in the middle of the park that the club is only seven points away from top four football (with a game in hand on fourth-placed Manchester United).

By contrast, our own flagging midfield three is struggling to cover the same amount of ground it used to and with the same intensity, leaving holes across the pitch to be exposed by opponents.

A versatile operator in the middle of the park like Mac Allister would certainly not go amiss at Anfield, though it remains to be seen whether we’ll be put off by his likely high asking price this summer.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!