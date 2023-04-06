Liverpool now handed double injury blow; two stars missing in training

It appears that Liverpool may be without the attacking talents of both Diogo Jota and Mo Salah ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming visit to Anfield at the weekend.

The pair were missing from training photos published on liverpoolfc.com, whilst both Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk were welcomed back at the AXA training centre.

It’s news that will surely have Mikel Arteta’s men sighing with some relief given the Portuguese international’s record against the Gunners specifically, not to mention our No.11’s against the top six.

It’s unclear just how severe any such concerns affecting the pair are – if there are any to even report about – so we can only keep our fingers crossed at this stage and hope that their absences today are purely precautionary.

Without either, we’d expect Jurgen Klopp to either tinker with his formation to accommodate the lack of a suitable right-winger, or perhaps give Harvey Elliott a chance to shine in a forward line also containing Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Only time will tell just how long the forward department will be depleted of two quality options.

