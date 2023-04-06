Liverpool trio could be available in time for Arsenal clash as early team news emerges – report

Liverpool could be set for a triple injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal.

The Liverpool Echo shared an early team news update prior to the game, in which it was stated that Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Thiago could all be available to face the Gunners.

All three missed Tuesday’s draw away to Chelsea, with the Dutch defender ruled out through illness and the other two players sidelined with longer-term injuries.

The only definite absentees for Sunday are Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay, with the report claiming that an update on Naby Keita’s fitness could emerge closer to the weekend.

Even if Diaz and Thiago aren’t thrown back into the starting XI given how long they’ve both been absent, it’d be a significant boost for Liverpool if either or both were fit enough to feature in the matchday squad on Sunday.

For the Colombian, it’d mark a neat symmetry, with the weekend’s game coming six months to the day since he last featured, coincidentally against Arsenal in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat in north London.

He had started the campaign in promising fashion, with four goals and three assists in 12 games (Transfermarkt), and he may yet have a significant part to play in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s pursuit of a European finish.

Thiago hasn’t played since February (Transfermarkt), and his return would be a welcome boost to a midfield which looked devoid of inspiration against Chelsea.

At least Van Dijk should be over his illness in time for Sunday, and hopefully he’ll serve up a riposte to his myriad critics of late by stifling the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal come to Anfield off the back of seven successive top-flight victories, so Liverpool will need as many players as possible fit and firing as they try to halt the Gunners’ gallop towards potential title glory.

