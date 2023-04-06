Alexis Mac Allister lauds ‘amazing’ player Liverpool are reportedly scouting

Alexis Mac Allister is one name Liverpool fans would perhaps be quite pleased to see ply his trade in the famous red shirt next term.

Though, it was one of the 24-year-old’s Brighton teammates that attracted all the plaudits for his key role in the Seagulls’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth, registering a stunning opening goal.

“Evan is an amazing player,” the Argentine told reporters (as relayed by BBC Sport). “He was not having his best evening, but he showed his quality.”

Most interestingly, the Republic of Ireland international has allegedly attracted interest from the Merseysiders ahead of the summer window, with 90 Min reporting that the club have been scouting the 18-year-old.

The teenager has enjoyed quite the breakout season for his current club, amassing 19 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions) this term.

With Bobby Firmino set to depart this summer and rumours swirling around the future of Diogo Jota, links to the Brighton starlet are somewhat understandable.

That being said, with the midfield set to take priority for the upcoming window, it’s difficult to see enough in the way of funds being free to support the acquisition of an up and coming striker on a long-term contract.

