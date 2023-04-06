Merson explains why Arsenal should be concerned ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield

Paul Merson has admitted that he’s concerned ahead of Arsenal’s visit to Anfield this weekend after Jurgen Klopp rested a number of his star men for Liverpool’s goalless draw with Chelsea recently.

The Reds threw in yet another lacklustre performance at Stamford Bridge but the likes of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were all absent from the starting XI.

The former Gunners star is therefore afraid that those players will be firing on all cylinders following their rest earlier this week but did suggest that if Mikel Arteta’s side pick up all three points then they’ll go on to win the Premier League title this season.

“This game is a worry for Arsenal,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via Rousing The Kop).

“Liverpool did not play Salah, Van Dijk, Robertson, or Alexander-Arnold against Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp could be saving these players for Arsenal. I’d be shocked if they don’t play this game. It seems like the Arsenal game at home is more important to Jurgen Klopp, and that would worry me as an Arsenal fan.

“If Arsenal win this game, I think they win the Premier League. They still have a game against an excellent Newcastle side, but Arsenal won’t have to beat them if they can get the better of Liverpool. If they win this game, they would have to have a major meltdown to lose the title race.

“Jurgen Klopp wants his Liverpool side to play a certain way, and his team doesn’t have the legs to pull it off at the moment. It wasn’t too long ago that Liverpool were smashing Manchester United at home. This is going to be a difficult game for Arsenal, and a victory here would seal the Premier League title for me. Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal.”

It should be a thrilling game this weekend.

There’s no denying that Arsenal are playing exceptional football at the moment and Arteta has them extremely well drilled, but with the power of Anfield behind Klopp’s side, there’s no reason why we can’t cause somewhat of an upset and pick up all three points.

Our German tactician may be sweating on the fitness of Salah, however, after it appears he was limping after Tuesday night’s game and he wasn’t spotted in training earlier today.

Most are expecting the north London outfit to win their first league game at Anfield since 2012, but let’s hope we can prove those wrong and being what is hopefully a strong finish to our campaign.

