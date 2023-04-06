Pundit warns Jurgen Klopp to not make ‘silly decision’ against Arsenal

Alan Hutton has insisted that Liverpool must not rush Luis Diaz back to action against Arsenal this weekend.

The Colombian, who has been pictured in full team training today, has been sidelined with a knee injury since the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal back in October.

He was set to return to action following the World Cup in Qatar but suffered a set back during the Reds’ warm weather Dubai training camp in December and former Scotland international Hutton believes it would be ‘silly’ to field him against Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday.

“I think they will still have to ease him back in no matter how desperate they are to get him back in the starting lineup,” the former Rangers, Spurs and Aston Villa defender told Football Insider.

“I think it would be silly. There is no team, especially at that level, that are going to take that risk with a player that means so much to them.

“He has been a big plus point for them this season. It has been disappointing to lose him but to throw him back in would just be silly. They know that, Jurgen Klopp is not the type of guy to do that.

“He has got other options as well so he will take his time, monitor his minutes and get him back in to full speed when he is ready.“

We’ve missed our No. 23 and the energy he brings to the side massively this season and his return to action would be a huge boost heading into our final 10 games of the campaign.

Following his arrival from FC Porto in January of last year, the 26-year-old had been one of our most consistent performers before picking up the serious injury at the Emirates.

He helps stretch the game with his pacy and direct style of play on the left flank but we agree that his return should certainly not be rushed.

Some were expecting for him to be involved against Manchester City last weekend before Jurgen Klopp ruled him out of the game during his pre match press conference so hopefully the extra eight days of recovery will mean he can play some part at Anfield on Sunday.

