Journalist claims ‘comfortable’ Liverpool star ‘won’t be dropped’ despite recent criticism

One journalist has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has become overly ‘comfortable’ in his place in the Liverpool team and ‘won’t be dropped’ despite recent criticism of his performances.

Last month, Jamie Carragher stated his belief that the 24-year-old isn’t good enough defensively in spite of playing as a right-back (CBS Sports, via Sky Sports), while Stuart Pearce bemoaned his part in Jack Grealish’s goal for Manchester City last weekend as ‘woeful’ (talkSPORT).

The Reds academy product has now been accused of becoming complacent in his role due to a lack of competition for his place.

Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express told GIVEMESPORT: “I have a few issues with Alexander-Arnold’s performances.

“He doesn’t have anyone hot on his tail at right-back as a backup. So, Alexander-Arnold knows he’s going to be playing. I think he’s not giving his maximum because he knows he’s comfortable and won’t be dropped.

“If you’ve got someone like Dalot and Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United, you know someone is behind you and trying to take your spot. I think that helps increase the levels of performance. We’ve seen that certainly at Liverpool throughout the years in other positions.”

It’s true that Trent currently doesn’t have any major competition for his place, given that Calvin Ramsay – the only other natural right-back in Jurgen Klopp’s squad – is sidelined with a long-term injury issue (LFC official website).

Both Joe Gomez and James Milner have deputised in his role, but neither plays in that position primarily, and the latter’s contract will expire in June as it stands.

The 24-year-old has started all but four of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season and come off the bench in three, with Tuesday’s draw at Chelsea the first top-flight match in which he hasn’t featured in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt).

Bearing all that in mind, you can see why some may regard Trent as virtually bulletproof when it comes to his place in the starting XI, although it’s a big claim from Taylor to suggest that the Reds defender isn’t giving 100%.

That’s one of the biggest criticisms which can be thrown at a footballer, and while it’s fair to say that he’s had some questionable moments defensively in recent months and should’ve tracked back for Grealish’s goal last weekend, it still seems harsh to accuse him of not giving his all generally.

We all know just how sublime a player he is at his best, and maybe his omission in midweek might spark him into rediscovering the standards he’s set in the past.

