Contact made as Liverpool in race to sign £36.7m Brazilian starlet who’s wowed Ronaldo – report

Contact has apparently been made in relation to Liverpool’s reported interest in Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque.

Globo Esporte have claimed that the 18-year-old’s father, along with some ‘entrepreneurs’, travelled to Europe to get in touch with a variety of clubs, including the Reds, who are believed to be interested in him.

The report states that, while ‘there is still no official proposal’ to the player’s representatives or his club Athletico Paranaense, Barcelona and two English sides have vowed to submit formal proposals to try and sign him in the summer.

Roque’s current employers are aiming to reap at least €42m (£36.7m) if they sell the teenager.

READ MORE: 26 y/o implores Liverpool-linked ‘rough diamond’ to snub potential Anfield move – report

READ MORE: Liverpool interested in potential Kelleher replacement; he hasn’t ruled out a move – report

The Brazilian striker only turned 18 at the end of February but has already played 58 times at senior level, scoring 17 goals (Transfermarkt).

He comes with an endorsement from one of the country’s greatest-ever forwards, with the iconic Ronaldo saying last year that “he is going to fly so high” (GOAL).

He became Athletico’s club-record signing this time last year, costing them €4.4m (£3.7m, via GOAL), a transfer on which they could make a tenfold profit if Liverpool – or any other suitor – were to meet his aforementioned valuation.

As per GOAL, he’s mainly a centre-forward but can play out wide, boasting ‘speed and intelligent movement, as well as composed finishing that belies his lack of experience’.

A fee of nearly £37m would be a lot to stump up for a player who’s only starting out on his senior career and has never featured in Europe, although in Roque’s case, the Reds would be paying for what he could become rather than what he’s been so far.

Given the glowing praise he’s received from a legend in Ronaldo, it’ll be interesting to see if anything comes from the contact between the 18-year-old’s camp and Liverpool.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!