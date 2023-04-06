Ian Wright previews Arsenal’s trip to Anfield as ‘disappointing’ Liverpool admission is made

Ian Wright has labelled Liverpool’s performance at Manchester City last weekend as ’embarrassing’ and is confident that his old side Arsenal can get a result when they travel to Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now without a win in their last four games and are rapidly falling out of the race for a top four finish with them currently sat 10 points behind fourth placed Manchester United.

Arsenal have not won a league game at L4 since 2012 but Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can pick up their eight successive Premier League win to ensure their eight-point lead at the top of the table is still intact by the end of the weekend.

“Liverpool’s performance away to Man City was disappointing because it felt like an old champion going back into the ring,” Wright said on Wrighty’s House podcast (via the Liverpool Echo).

“For a couple of rounds, it looked like they were back but then they were gone after the first punch. Man City just steamrolled them and it was quite embarrassing for Liverpool in the end.

“I think Arsenal have the energy and the capabilities to cause Liverpool problems. It’s a question of how long we can sustain it at Anfield because that’s not something we’ve done for a while there.

“Can we sustain the pressure you need so Liverpool don’t go bang, bang, bang? That’s what I’m excited to see.

“If we can beat them – which I think we can – then I’m starting to get very excited. I’m excited as it is but these are the huge games in a title race.

“I think Arsenal can do it, I’m confident Arsenal can do it. It’s so exciting. I can already feel the buzz around that game. With what’s going on at Liverpool, it’s the time to attack them and get them to answer some questions.

“I know we’re going to have a period in that game where if Liverpool are not at it, we’re probably going to score a couple of goals.

“That’s what I’m excited about. I like our mentality and we’ve got to go there and do what we’ve been doing over the past month or so.”

It’s going to be a seriously tough game for us on Sunday but with the power of Anfield behind us what’s stopping us from getting a positive result?

The Gunners are full of confidence but with just 10 games remaining this term it’s time for Klopp’s men to stand up if we’re to have any hope of a top four finish.

Sunday will be our first home game since the 7-0 rout of United at the start of March – let’s hope for a similar result!

